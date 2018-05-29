Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Las Positas Road

Major injuries were reported Tuesday night in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Las Positas Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, the CHP reported.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision, which shut down the left and middle lanes of the freeway for a time.

The CHP was investigating the crash

Additional details were not available Tuesday night.

