1 Dead, 5 Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Los Alamos

Two victims were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, reportedly including a 7-year-old boy

A 25-year-old Santa Maria man was killed and five other people were hurt Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

Two people suffered major injuries, another had moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Cat Canyon Road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that a northbound vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, attempted to turn left onto Cat Canyon Road, and was struck broadside by a southbound Jeep Cherokee traveling 65-70 mph, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Shane Holtschulte.

Both vehicles ended up off the roadway and in bushes west of the highway after the 1:20 p.m. collision.

The man who was killed was the right, front passenger in the Malibu, the CHP said.

He was identified Tuesday afternoon as Abiel Cervantes.

The driver of the Malibu, Gloria De Jesus Vega, 23, of Santa Maria, suffered major injuries, and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A passenger in the Cherokee, Adrian Perez, 7, of Goleta, also was airlifted to Cottage with major injuries.

Three other occupants of the Cherokee, all from Goleta, also were hurt.

Alberto Ramirez Perez, 52, suffered moderate injuries, while Lourdes Perez sustained minor injuries, as did the driver, Janet Perez, 29.

They were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Details on the conditions of those injured were not available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but appeared to involve a right-of-way violation, Holtschulte said.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Southbound traffic moved slowly near the scene but the highway remained open after the crash since emergency crews staged along on Cat Canyon Road and the helicopters — one from Calstar and one from the county — landed in a field nearby.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

