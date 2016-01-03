Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154 Near Los Olivos

A total of 4 people hurt in wreck; 1 patient extricated and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Firefighters work to extricate two people from the wreckage of a single-car crash Sunday on Highway 154 near Los Olivos. Four people were injured, including one who was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:42 a.m. | January 3, 2016 | 8:28 a.m.

Four people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 154 near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving a vehicle that struck a guardrail, occurred about 8:20 a.m. near Calkins Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the female driver, who was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated, suffered major injuries, and was flown by a county helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A male passenger in the front seat sustained minor injuries, Zaniboni said, while two children in the back seat had moderate injuries.

All three were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Cottage Hospital.

The identities and details on their conditions were not immediately available.

Highway 154 was blocked in both directions for a time after the crash, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

