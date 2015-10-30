Lompoc Man Killed as Motorcycles Crash on Highway 101 at Gaviota

Advice

Accident involving group of riders occurred at junction with Highway 1; second rider had moderate injuries

A Lompoc motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured Friday in a crash on Highway 101 near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on the southbound onramp from Highway 1 onto Highway 101, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The motorcyclists were riding together when two of them crashed, Zaniboni said.

A 22-year-old man on a Honda crashed was riding at a high rate of speed when he came up behind a Chevy Impala driven by John A. Hertz, 55, of Helendale, California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda rider struck the back of the Impala and was ejected from his motorcycle, landing in the roadway, the CHP said.

Jaime Jimenez, 21, of Lompoc was riding behind on a Yamaha motorcycle, also at a high rate of speed, and struck the injured rider, then lost control and slid into the median, the CHP said.

The Honda rider was critically injured, and despite CPR being performed, was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

Jimenez suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but was later canceled.

Freeway traffic in the area was temporarily shut down to allow the helicopter to land.

The name of the rider who was killed was not released pending notification of relatives.

