Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 Near Buellton

Major injuries were reported Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 south of Buellton.

The accident was reported at about 10:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Three Bridges area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was attempting the pass between two vehicles but was unable to fit and swerved into the center divider, the CHP said.

The southbound lanes and the left-hand northbound lane were shut down following the crash, according to the CHP.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the accident, and a Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

The patient was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.