Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Buellton

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after accident on Highway 246

A Lompoc man suffered major injuries Friday in a rollover crash on Highway 246 west of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 6:50 a.m. three miles west of Buellton, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The unidentified driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 and for unknown reasons, applied the brakes and swerved to the left, toward the left turn lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned, crashing across the center median into westbound lane and the Toyota 4Runner landed on its roof.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found an overturned vehicle in the roadway with a single patient trapped inside, County Fire said.

Extrication was required to remove the patient from the vehicle.

The injured person was flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Westbound lanes of Highway 246 were closed for a time after the crash.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

