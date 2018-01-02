Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 at Gaviota

Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover accident on Highway 101 at Gaviota on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes at Mariposa Reina at about 4:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford Ranger pickup ended up on its side in the center median, the CHP said.

One occupant suffered major injuries, while another had minor injuries, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk.

Both men — ages 19 and 20 — were taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said, adding that the pair apparently were traveling from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

