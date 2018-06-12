Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Buellton

Driver airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being ejected from vehicle, Santa Barbara County Fire Department says

One person suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 south of Buellton.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:28 p.m. on the south side of the Nojoqui Grade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof, and the female driver, in her early 20s, was ejected from the vehicle and found in the southbound lanes, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

She was complaining of major injuries, he said.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 1, where a Calstar helicopter landed and then airlifted her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

No further details were available.

