Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Lompoc; 2 Run Away from Scene

A woman was seriously injured Sunday in a rollover crash on Harris Grade Road near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two other people, both men, may also have been hurt, but fled the scene on foot, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. between Burton Mesa Boulevard and Rucker Road, near county Fire Station 51. The wreck involved a sedan that ended up on its roof.

A woman in her late 20s or early 30s suffered major injuries in the crash, said Zaniboni, who added that she was a passenger in the rear seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

A county helicopter was dispatched to the Lompoc Airport to pick up the woman — who was taken there by ground ambulance — for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman’s name and details on her condition were not available.

Northbound Harris Grade Road was shut down at Burton Mesa Boulevard for a time after the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers, aided by a county helicopter, were searching the area trying to locate the two other people who were in the vehicle, Zaniboni said.

