Lengthy Extrication Needed in Highway 101 Wreck in Montecito

Lengthy extrication was required Monday to free an injured man from the wreckage of an accident that occurred on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the southbound freeway lanes at Sheffield Road, said Battalion Chief Travis Ederer of the Montecito Fire Protection District.

A male patient was trapped in a work truck that had rear-ended a flatbed truck, Ederer said, adding that it took nearly an hour and 45 minutes to free him.

"The rails of the flatbed pushed through the engine compartment of the work truck, and pushed the dashboard onto the driver," Ederer said.

The position of the two vehicles complicated efforts to free the man, he said.

"Anytime we moved any one of them, it caused pressure to be put on the patient," Ederer said.

It ultimately took two tow trucks and two sets of Jaws of Life extrication equipment — plus a meticulous process — to get the victim out, he said.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Ederer said. Details on his condition were not available.

Lanes were shut down in the area, causing major traffic backups through Montecito, but all lanes were reported reopened by 9:20 a.m.

The Montecito department sent two engines and a paramedic rescue squad to the scene.

Cause of the accident was under investigation by the CHP.

