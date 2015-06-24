Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:51 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

State Supreme Court to Hear Franchise Fee Lawsuit Against City of Santa Barbara

Civil suits have already cost the city $1.5 million in 2015, and in this case it stands to lose $700,000 plus 'several hundred thousand dollars' in taxpayer refunds

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 24, 2015 | 5:44 p.m.

The California Supreme Court will decide the fate of a controversial franchise fee lawsuit that if the City of Santa Barbara loses, could cost it $700,000 and possibly "several hundred thousand dollars" in taxpayer refunds dating back to 2010.

The high court on June 10 agreed to review the City of Santa Barbara's case over the potential loss of franchise fee revenue. 

The city charges Southern California Edison a 2 percent franchise fee for the right to use the city's poles and rights of way to deliver electricity.

Initially, the fee was just 1 percent, then the city in 2004 increased the fee by another 1 percent, which Edison passed on to customers in the form of a surcharge. 

The lawsuit was filed by Rolland Jack, owner of the downtown Hotel Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara won the initial lawsuit, then lost in the court of appeal. The city petitioned to the California Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case.

"We are extremely excited that the Supreme Court granted review," City Attorney Ariel Calonne said. "I am pleased that the Supreme Court took the case because it gives us a chance for us to argue for the residents and taxpayers of Santa Barbara."

If the court rules against the city, Santa Barbara would lose about $700,000 out of its general fund and be forced to pay several hundred thousand dollars in refunds to taxpayers dating back to 2010, according to City Administrator Paul Casey. Santa Barbara has already set aside the $700,000 from its general fund in anticipation of not having it next fiscal year. 

The loss of the $700,000 and potentially much more is just one of three big civil lawsuits for which Santa Barbara paid $1.5 million in 2015.

In fiscal year 2015, Santa Barbara paid $677,000 in attorneys fees from the California Voting Rights Act lawsuit that will result in district elections this November.

The city also paid $800,000 in damages and attorneys fees to five homeowners who successfully sued the city for the right to rebuild after the 2008 Tea Fire.

"This level of exposure in one year is unusual and, of course, disappointing," Caloone said.

The financial losses from the civil lawsuits fueled much of the heartache in the debate over the passage of the city's $292 million budget and its $124.4 million general fund.

The city is looking to fill a $1.8 million shortfall in its general fund reserves.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 