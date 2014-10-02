Major Power Outage Causes Disruptions in Santa Barbara

More than 22,000 customers affected, but most have electricity restored by 8 p.m.

A massive power outage caused by a substation failure struck Santa Barbara and Montecito Thursday evening, causing numerous problems throughout the community.

The outage occurred at about 5:35 p.m., and power was restored to most customers by 8 p.m., said Rondi Guthrie, a spokeswoman for the Southern California Edison Co.

More than 22,000 customers were being affected at the peak, but the number dropped to about 1,200 at 8 p.m., according to the company's outage map.

"It's a big outage," Guthrie said. "A substation bank went out, came back on, and went out again."

The substation is at Edison and Gutierrez streets, Guthrie said.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews were responding to numerous reports of people stuck in elevators, including at Santa Barbara City College, Nordstrom department store, the Granada Theatre, and elsewhere.

Fire personnel responded to about six elevator rescues over a two-hour period Thursday night, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

While crews were responding to the first rescue, they started getting multiple alarm calls for more rescues as power went out throughout the city, he said.

Fire engines also responded to the Granada Theatre, where several hundred people waited to be allowed inside for the Tony Bennett concert.

The theater management had 90 minutes of emergency power — which is designed to evacuate people out of the theater, not maintain a concert, Mercado said.

Taking Edison's estimations of restoration time into account, the management and City Fire together decided to postpone or cancel the concert, he said.

City Fire crews helped evacuate the theater and the blacked-out block outside, and the crowd of Bennett fans was understanding when it heard the news, Mercado added.

There were no vehicle-related emergencies or incidents during the power outage, despite many street lights and traffic lights being blacked-out for several hours.

Mutual aid from nearby agencies was requested to help cover the city while city crews responded to about 20 calls during the power outage.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out an informational message Thursday night outlining the impacted areas as Anacapa Street, Carrillo Street, Victoria Street, Arroyo Burro Beach and Cliff Drive.

At the peak of the incident, it was unclear if the outage reached Edison's Playa substation on the Mesa.

“We don’t know the exact boundaries, but it’s pretty widespread at this point," Guthrie said at the time.

“I think what originally happened is one of the banks (at the substation) went down and picked itself back up and then went out again – and the other two banks at the substation couldn’t pick up the load so other circuits went down.”

As of 8 p.m., Edison had not determined a cause, Guthrie said.

However, high temperatures may be a factor, as Santa Barbara set a temperature record Thursday with a high of 94 degrees.

Noozhawk News Editor Giana Magnoli contributed to this report.

