Major Santa Barbara Tax Revenues Show Decline

By Julie Nemes for the City of Santa Barbara | February 3, 2016 | 1:05 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received approximately $5.4 million in sales tax revenues during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015, a 3.4 percent decline over the same quarter last year. 

Since sales tax revenues are received quarterly from the state, and one quarter in arrears, the city receives the first quarter results for each fiscal year in December, which also marks the first sales tax payment for Fiscal Year 2016.

The current 3.4 percent decline is due to the fact that the first quarter of the prior fiscal year contained several large, one-time, positive adjustments, which inflated the growth rate for that quarter.   

Excluding these one-time adjustments, the sales tax revenues growth for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2016 would be approximately 0 percent.

Sales tax results for the December quarter, including sales during the holiday shopping season, will be available in March 2016. For additional information on recent sales tax results, click here.
 
The City of Santa Barbara also collected approximately $1.04 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for the month of December, representing a decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the same month last year.

This is the third consecutive month of declining TOT revenue. The closure of a well-established motel in the City in March 2015, offset by a slight increase in occupancy, contributes to the relatively flat growth this month. 

The city has collected approximately $10.1 million in TOT revenues for the first half of this fiscal year. The budget for Fiscal Year 2016, which runs from July 1 through June 30, is $19,707,100.

The Transient Occupancy Tax table can be viewed here.

— Julie Nemes is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
