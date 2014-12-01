Major Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Monday in Santa Barbara County — with partly cloudy skies and highs around 70 — is looking a lot like the proverbial "calm before the storm."

The season's first big weather system was expected to hit Santa Barbara and the Central Coast late Monday night, with significant rainfall expected throughout the day on Tuesday, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

"It looks like a good storm," Sweet told Noozhawk. "It's got lots of moisture. We're expecting some occasionally heavy rain."

Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are expected at lower elevations, Sweet said, and up to 4 inches along south-facing slopes and in the mountains.

The heaviest rainfall is likely Tuesday afternoon, he said, tapering off to showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another weaker system was expected Friday night into Saturday.

The major storm was approaching from the west, Sweet said, and was centered about 500 miles west of Pt. Conception at mid-morning Monday.

Because of its locations and approach, "it will be drawing up lots of juicy moisture from the south," he added.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper-60s, with lows in the mid-50s. Winds with gusts to 35 mph are likely, Sweet said.

The storm comes as Santa Barbara County, like all of California, remains in the grip of a major drought.

Three months into the rain year, which began Sept. 1, most areas of the county have received only a fraction of normal rainfall, and local reservoirs are low and continuing to drop.

Santa Barbara has received only 36 percent of normal precipitation through the end of November, while Goleta is at 42 percent, Lompoc at 54 percent and Carpinteria at 28 percent.

Santa Maria has seen the most rainfall, with 75 percent of normal, while Buellton is the county's driest spot at 25 percent.

Lake Cachuma is only 28.4 percent full, and nearly 65 feet below spill level, while Jameson Reservoir and Gibraltar Reservoir, both on the Upper Santa Ynez River, are at 22.1 percent and 12.4 percent full, respectively.

Tom Fayram, the county's deputy director of water resources, said the expected rainfall is welcome, but it literally a drop in the bucket compared to what's needed.

"It's interesting how the lack of rain kind of distorts your view of a pretty good storm," Fayram told Noozhawk. "It's a run-of-the-mill storm. I wish it were bigger, and we could get more of them."

Tuesday's rainfall will have no real impact on the region's water supply, "other than we need a lot of these to get the watershed saturated, so if we get good storms in January and February, we will get runoff into the reservoirs," Fayram said.

From a flood-control perspective, Fayram said, some minor localized flooding is possible with any significant form, but he is not expecting major problems in the county.

The county's Freedom Warming Centers will be open to provide shelter to the homeless from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

» Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1525 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

» First Congregational Church, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara.

» Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

» Salvation Army, 200 W. Cook St. Santa Maria.

A free shuttle service will be available between the Unitarian Society and the First Congregational Church.

Information Hotline: 805.324.2372.

The county's Environmental Health Services division has issued a rain-season advisory pertaining to risks associated with storm-water runoff.

"Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean and other waterways," officials said in a news release Monday. "Studies indicate that contact with storm water may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea."

Officials recommend that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean or creeks for at least three days following a storm. Those who do choose to enter the water during these periods should avoid the areas near the outfalls of creeks and drainpipes.

Moreover, officials said, sport harvesters should wait until at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.