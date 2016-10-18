Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

3-Story Summerland Home Destroyed by Wind-Whipped 4-Alarm Fire

No injuries reported as gusty winds fan flames and embers, sparking small vegetation fire nearby

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a major structure fire in the area of Whitney Avenue and Valencia Road in Summerland. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a major structure fire in the area of Whitney Avenue and Valencia Road in Summerland. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:41 p.m. | October 18, 2016 | 7:37 p.m.

A wind-whipped fire, possibly sparked by a power surge, destroyed a three-story Summerland home Tuesday night, and spread to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters responded just before 7 p.m. to the four-alarm blaze in the area of Whitney Avenue and Valencia Road, at the top of the densely packed community above Highway 101, according to Grace Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Crews were first called to another house in the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue for a report of a power surge, Donnelly said.

They then observed that the house directly across the street was engulfed in flames, and began the initial attack on the fire.

That home was a complete loss, according to Carpinteria-Summerland Battalion Chief Mike Gallagher.

Four alarms were issued, and crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and Ventura County fire departments were dispatched to the incident.

A firefighter sprays water on a fire that destroyed a home in Summerland on Tuesday night. Click to view larger
A firefighter sprays water on a fire that destroyed a home in Summerland on Tuesday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

Some 75 fire personnel in all responded to the blaze, Donnelly said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, including any possible link to the report of a power surge.

At one point, gusty winds of up to 67 mph were blowing embers down the hill toward other residences, sparking a small vegetation fire that charred about a quarter-acre.

No injuries were reported, Donnelly said.

“We’ll be here through the night and patrolling into the morning,” Gallagher told Noozhawk.

No one was at home when the fire broke out, he said.

Residents of the three houses surrounding the burning structure were encouraged to evacuate, but were expected to return late Tuesday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This story includes reporting at the scene from staff writer Sam Goldman and photographer Ryan Cullom. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Crews battle a four-alarm structure fire on Whitney Avenue in Summerland on Tuesday night. Click to view larger
Crews battle a four-alarm structure fire on Whitney Avenue in Summerland on Tuesday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a major structure fire in the area of Whitney Avenue and Valencia Road in Summerland. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a major structure fire in the area of Whitney Avenue and Valencia Road in Summerland. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
A firefighter sprays water on a fire that destroyed a home in Summerland on Tuesday night. Click to view larger
A firefighter sprays water on a fire that destroyed a home in Summerland on Tuesday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
Wind-whipped embers flew throughout the neighborhood along the top of Summerland. Click to view larger
Wind-whipped embers flew throughout the neighborhood along the top of Summerland. (Craig Price photo)
