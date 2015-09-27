Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Major Water-Line Break Closes Part of State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara

Eruption between Sola and Micheltorena streets leaves many customers without water; traffic to be rerouted around 1400 block of State Street for several hours

Water floods a State Street intersection Sunday morning after a water-line break near Sola Street.
Water floods a State Street intersection Sunday morning after a water-line break near Sola Street. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 27, 2015 | 9:29 a.m.

A portion of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara was shut down Sunday — and was expected to remain closed for much of the day — following a major water-line break.

The flooding in the 1400 block of State Street was reported at about 6:45 a.m., Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

Muddy water was flowing down both sides of the street, and also was bubbling out of planters and storm drains.

Firefighters and city workers converged on the scene, and were able to stop the flow at about 7:10 a.m., Mercado said.

Businesses fronting the 1400 block of State Street were without water, Mercado said, and that section of roadway was closed to traffic.

Water finds its way into a drain near State and Sola streets. Click to view larger
Water finds its way into a drain near State and Sola streets. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

“We’re trying to prevent any kind of sinkhole situation,” he said. “My ballpark estimate would be it will be closed at least six hours, pretty much the whole day.”

Mercado said he did not now how soon water services would be restored to customers in the area.

The incident was the second water-main break in three days in Santa Barbara. On Friday, a break in a water main on Olive Street — between East Gutierrez and East Montecito streets on the Lower Eastside — created a 20-by-20-foot hole in the road.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A water line break buckled pavement on State Street near the Sola Street intersection. Click to view larger
A water line break buckled pavement on State Street near the Sola Street intersection. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
