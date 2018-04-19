Make-A-Wish Sending Santa Maria Boy with Cancer to Legoland

Ten-year-old Kameron Sharpe lives in Santa Maria with brain cancer and wishes to go to Legoland because he really likes Legos!

Kameron’s tumor is inoperable and is treated with chemotherapy. He is home/hospital schooled.

Although he has limited contact with other kids his age, his imagination and his Legos give him great joy. Legoland is the perfect wish for Kameron. His Wish Granters are Darlene Chavez and Barry Marks.

Wishes in Flight 2014

Many wishes come true with help from airline frequent fliers. The Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties 2014 Wishes in Flight miles donation program has a goal of 1 million miles to help grant more wishes. To donate Delta, US Airways, Continental, United or JetBlue frequent flier miles to Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, click here or call 805.676.9474 x4.

Donations of air miles are essential to getting wish kids to their destinations. Donating miles is easy — and the miles never expire once donated.

Sixty-three percent of the wishes granted locally by Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, which serves Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, include air travel for families to reach their wish destinations. Locally, 8 million donated airline miles are needed to provide wish travel for wish kids and their families each year. Less than 2 million are donated each year, making airline tickets the most avoidable but significant expense for the local chapter. Currently, the local Make-A-Wish chapter has depleted its donated airline miles bank, and is paying rack rate for all tickets purchased.

“The Make-A-Wish Foundation arranges travel for wish kids to reach their wish destinations, whether it’s to meet a celebrity, go to their favorite theme park or reconnect with close friends who moved away,” said Shanna Wasson Taylor, CEO for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties. “Donating unused airline miles is an easy way for supporters to help grant wishes and give them an experience that improves the quality of life for them and their families.”

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.