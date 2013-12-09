Toy Shelves at Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties Need Replenishing

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. It is always in need of certain types of toys used as part of “first gifts” when meeting wish children and at wish presentation parties.
When a team of wish granters goes into a household, they bring a small gift for every child in the house. At a wish presentation party they bring items that will enhance the wish. Items needed include:
» 1. Gift cards — Best Buy, bowling, movies, grocery
» 2. Small travel games, card games, mad-libs, coloring books and crayons — activities for teens are greatest needs
» 3. Hand held electronic games with batteries
» 4. Portable DVD players, MP3 players, iPods
New, unwrapped items can also be delivered to Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, 4222 Market Street, Suite D in Ventura. Call 805.676.9474 to arrange a delivery time.
— Shanna Wasson Taylor represents Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.