Make a Holiday Wreath at the Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is inviting adults to the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., to make a holiday wreath from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 6.

Goleta Library staff will provide wreath-making materials and instruction. Those who sign up in advance will be guaranteed a spot in the workshop.

Contact the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878 for more information and pre-registration, or click here for additional information about the library.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is supervising librarian at the Goleta Library.