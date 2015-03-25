Make-A-Wish Seeking Spanish-Speaking Volunteer Wish Granters in Santa Barbara County

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. It needs more Spanish-speaking volunteer Wish Granters in Santa Barbara County.

Spanish-speaking Wish Granter numbers are keeping pace with the need in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. However, more Spanish-speaking volunteer Wish Granters are needed in Santa Barbara County.

The final Wish Granter training of 2015 will be held in April in Santa Barbara.Volunteer applications are due April 3.

All volunteers must complete a background check, online orientation classes and in-class training.

Volunteer Wish Granters are the heart of Make-A-Wish. Wish Granters meet with the wish child and their family to learn the heartfelt wish of the child. They go out in teams of two to work with a wish family.

This position requires a strong commitment to the mission of the foundation and a broad set of skills that cross into several areas including: fund development, finance, wish granting and communications. Maturity, compassion, strong communication skills — particularly with children — positive attitude, ability to be resourceful, creative and reliability are absolutely essential. The amount of time required to fulfill a wish varies, depending on the child's wish and the amount of preparation the volunteer needs to create the magic for each wish. Wish Granters must have dependable transportation and must check their email weekly.

To learn more and submit a volunteer application, click here. If you have questions after reviewing the website, call Candice at 805.676.9474 x0.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is CEO for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.