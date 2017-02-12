Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:20 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Make-A-Wish to Honor Volunteers at 2017 Wish Night

By Mary DiCesare for Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties | February 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Two volunteers will be honored by Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties at the 8th Annual Wish Night gala, from 6-9:30 p.m. March 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village.

Meredith Garofalo Click to view larger
Meredith Garofalo

Meredith Garofalo of KEYT News Channel 3 has been named community partner of the year for her dedicated community outreach efforts.

Dr. Francisco Bracho will receive the honor of healthcare professional of the year for his tireless work for Wish kids battling life-threatening medical conditions and their families.

Dr. Francisco Bracho Click to view larger
Dr. Francisco Bracho

“Meredith and Dr. Bracho dedicate countless hours supporting the work of Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties. We are fortunate to work with these dedicated professionals and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their service,” said Pattie Mullins, CEO, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

“Meredith’s outreach efforts have raised awareness about the work that goes into each wish granted and the donations needed to make each wish come true. Dr. Bracho has worked magic to support our program making it possible for wish kids to travel safely and experience the power of a wish.”

Garofalo, of Santa Barbara, has worked as a meteorologist for KEYT News Channel 3 in Santa Barbara for three years. She first got involved with Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties in 2014 when she reported on the Wish Ambassador and the Wishes in Flight programs.

“This was my first exposure to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties. I was amazed by the love and commitment the Make-A-Wish staff puts into every detail of the wish,” Garofalo said. “Seeing the profound impact a wish can have on the child and his/her family is so inspiring.”

As founding director of the program for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Ventura County Medical Center, Dr. Bracho was instrumental in providing a local facility for treatment of many seriously ill children, especially those with cancer.

He says it is a privilege to unburden these families with quality local care. The bonus is he can also refer those children to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

“One of my most memorable moments was getting a picture of a 3-year-old wish kid giving the thumbs-up from the cockpit of a plane, on his way to a special place,” said Dr. Bracho.

Several years later, MAWTC asked him to serve as medical advisor. “I was honored then as I am now. Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties continues to be one of the brightest lights here in our area,” he said.

At Wish Night, guests will have the opportunity to help make wishes come true through Fund-A-Wish. The evening also features heartfelt wish stories, a plated dinner, a wine wall, live music and silent and live auctions.

Philanthropist and reality TV show personality (ABC’s The Bachelor) Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies.

Last year, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties granted more than 90 wishes for local children throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This year’s goal is 100 wishes.

For tickets and/or sponsorship information, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/ or email [email protected], or call the Wish Center at 826-1178.

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the wishes of more than 1,400 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on the central coast of California.

For more information or to make a donation, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/about-us or call 676-9474.

— Mary DiCesare for Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 