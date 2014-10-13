Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties in Need of Airline Miles for Pending Wishes

Now that fall is officially here, Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is asking frequent fliers to donate unused air miles from summer travel to Make-A-Wish.

Those miles are turned into free flights for wish kids battling life-threatening medical conditions, and once donated, they never expire.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has 25 wishes in progress that involve airfare to destinations from Hawaii to Atlantis, requiring over 100 airline tickets. One quarter of all people let their miles expire, making airline tickets the most avoidable expense for Make-A-Wish.

Just in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, 8 million donated air miles are needed for wish travel each year. Less than 2 million miles are donated annually.

Miles donations literally make wishes take flight. Donate Delta, US Airways, Continental, United or JetBlue frequent flier miles by clicking here or calling 805.676.9474 x2.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.