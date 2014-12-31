Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties in Need of Spanish-Speaking Volunteer Wish Granters

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. It needs 10 new bilingual volunteer Wish Granters in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Oxnard to help the 27 existing bilingual Wish Granters in the Tri-Counties server the Spanish-speaking population.

Volunteer applications are due Feb. 2. Wish Granter training for will be held in April in Santa Barbara All volunteers must complete a background check, online orientation classes and in-class training.

Volunteer Wish Granters are the heart of Make-A-Wish. Wish Granters meet with the wish child and their family to learn the heartfelt wish of the child. They go out in teams of two to work with a wish family. This position requires a strong commitment to the mission of the foundation and a broad set of skills that cross into several areas including: fund development, finance, wish granting and communications.

Maturity, compassion, strong communication skills — particularly with children — positive attitude, ability to be resourceful, creative and reliability are absolutely essential. The amount of time required to fulfill a wish varies, depending on the child's wish and the amount of preparation the volunteer needs to create the magic for each wish. Wish Granters must have dependable transportation and must check their email weekly.

Click here to learn more and submit a volunteer application. If you have questions after reviewing the website, call Candice at 805.676.9474 x0.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.