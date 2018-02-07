Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Make Choice for Outstanding Local Women Entrepreneurs

By Cathy Feldman for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | February 7, 2018 | 4:43 p.m.

Nominations are open for the eighth annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards for women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Winners will be announced at the annual Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, Friday, May 4, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Seaside Resort.

Outstanding women entrepreneurs will be recognized for their success and contributions to the economy and the community in 11 categories:

Agriculture & Wineries
Emerging Business (1-5 years)
Green & Social Entrepreneurs
Health & Wellness
Hospitality & Tourism
Media & Communication
Nonprofit
Professional Services
Retail
Science & Technology
Wholesale, Manufacturing, & Global Trade

Nominations are open to any woman entrepreneur in Santa Barbara or Ventura county. Descriptions of each category are listed at http://soefoundation.org/award-descriptions/. Deadline for nominations is Monday, March 5.

“We are so pleased that we expanded our nominations to Ventura County last year,” said Cathy Feldman, board chair/CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation (SOEF).

“By encouraging these nominations, SOEF will bring well-deserved attention to the valuable contributions made by the many women who are influencing the economics of our region and other communities,” she said.

The selection of award-winners will be done by successful business women from outside the area who are not affiliated with the foundation to ensure fairness and integrity in the decision-making process, the foundataion said.

Three finalists in each category will be announced at the end of March. While all the finalists will be recognized before the awards dinner, the winners will be revealed at dinner.

In addition to the 11 awards, one special award is selected by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation’s Board — the Rock Star: Life Achievement Award, which goes to a successful woman entrepreneur who has made an indelible impact on the community, the foundation said.

Previous winners of this award are Pamela Webber, Sara Miller McCune, Dorothy Largay, Betty Hatch, Kathy Odell and Mindy Bingham. The 2018 recipient will be announced in a few weeks.

Proceeds from the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards benefit student winners of the SBCC Scheinfeld Center’s New Venture Challenge, http://scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org/ a business-pitch competition for area high school and college students that promotes youth entrepreneurship.

The student winners will be the foundation’s guests at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner, where they are recognized and receive their prizes in the form of seed money.

Student finalists from the New Venture Challenge participate in a Student Startup Showcase May 4 at the SOE Awards event.
 
“The mission of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation is to support entrepreneurship at all levels in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties because entrepreneurs are the engine for growing our economy,” Feldman said.

“By recognizing women entrepreneurs for the benefit of student entrepreneurs, we believe we are making an important contribution to that growth,” she said.

For more about the 2017 Spirit of Entrepreneurship winners, visit http://soefoundation.org/category/award-recipients/.

— Cathy Feldman for Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 