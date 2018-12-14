Pixel Tracker

Make, Create, Record at Garden Street Academy Arts Fair

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | December 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Ever wonder what your voice sounds like in a recording studio, what you could make with a 3D printer, or how to build your own robot at home? Garden Street Academy is hosting its first Arts Fair, celebrating everyone who loves to make, record, create, craft and build.

The event will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 12, at Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara. The morning will be filled with hands-on activities for all ages.

Students are invited to visit the campus and experience the arts through a showcase of invention and creativity. Visitors can enjoy make-and-take booths with opportunities for hands on and do-it-yourself interactions.

Students will have a chance to record a song or a story in the recording studio, create a technology lab and create a geometric sculpture in the art studio.

The recording studio was developed by Ian Putnam and Bryan Kerr, the school’s music and technology directors, in association with student musicians from the academy’s songwriting and recording program.

Performing arts has been a focus of the Garden Street Academy for a number of years. Recent course development has incorporated entrepreneurship and aspects of the music industry into the curriculum.

The studio features many of the same high-end professional microphones and signal processing gear used in professional studios to help students sound their best.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact Angela Jevons, general manager Garden Street Academy, 805-680-1536 or [email protected]

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.

 

