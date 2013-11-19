Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Make Merry at Summerland’s Holiday Open House

By Jennifer Zacharias | November 19, 2013 | 3:33 p.m.

On Nov. 23, Summerland shops and restaurants are joining together for the best holiday event of the season!

Merrymakers can meet, mingle and shop at participating Summerland locations, including Waxing Poetic, Bonita, Amelia Jane, Botanik, Café Luna, Cashmir, The Nugget, Bikini Factory, Indian Summers, Summerland Beach Café, Montecito Urban Farms, Summerland Winery, Pine Trader, Just Folk, Forged Lighting and Rue de Lillie Antiques.

All holiday revelers are invited to this free open house event from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. Guests can get a start on holiday shopping as well as a festive dose of holiday cheer, while enjoying tasty treats, sips and live music.

Shops and restaurants will also be offering a host of special promotions and one-day-only specials, along with new holiday merchandise for purchase, so guests can get a jump on checking off their holiday gift lists. Follow the balloons and twinkling lights, and stroll from store to store to experience Summerland’s finest retail and dining this season!

For a jolly good time, jingle all the way to Summerland’s Holiday Open House on Nov. 23 and enjoy a festive Saturday in Summerland, complete with food, drinks and live music. For more information, call 805.770.2847.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist.

 

