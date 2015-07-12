Make Orchids the Centerpieces of Your Home, Then Enjoy Their Low-Maintenance Beauty

Home Furnishings

In spite of their delicate appearance, these Central Coast treasures are a lot easier to care for and cultivate than they look

Living on the Central Coast, we don’t really have an excuse not to have orchids growing in our homes.

The flowering plant, with its long-lasting and colorful blooms, is so forgiving and so easy to take care of that it is described by many as “thriving on benign neglect.”

Best of all, the Central Coast is a mecca for orchids. and home to some of the most prolific orchid growers in the world. This means that on any given day, we have a huge selection of different kinds of orchids available to us at reasonable prices.

Because availability and price are not the only reason to purchase something for your home, of course, it’s important to talk about the beauty orchids add to any environment in which they are placed. Their airy delicacy and beautiful blooms enhance any interior.

Orchids look hard to take care of and grow, so they add a note of luxury. But once you learn how easy they are to nourish, you’ll know there really is no excuse.

Every spring, orchid growers and lovers from around the world converge on Santa Barbara for the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. Earlier this year, the orchid show’s 70th anniversary celebration did not disappoint.

If you missed this colorful celebration of all things orchid, do not fret. A step into one of several orchid growers’ greenhouses in Carpinteria or Santa Barbara can provide you with an experience that is close.

These greenhouses are open to the public and not only have a wide assortment of orchids for sale, but also offer interesting ideas on how to display the flowers in containers, cachepots and even baskets.

They are also a great place to learn about orchids and how to care for them.

A stop at any of the growers listed below is sure to make orchids (and several of the orchid’s cousins) less intimidating.

Before you know it, words like “Cymbidiums,” “Phaleanopsis,” “Gemstones,” “Darlings” and “Bromeliads” will roll off your tongue and you’ll admire the great arrangement of live orchids you created for months to come.

3450 Via Real, Carpinteria

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

1250 Orchid Drive, Santa Barbara

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .