Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Home Furnishings

Make Orchids the Centerpieces of Your Home, Then Enjoy Their Low-Maintenance Beauty

In spite of their delicate appearance, these Central Coast treasures are a lot easier to care for and cultivate than they look

Need some inspiration and advice on how to grow and utilize orchids, just visit one of the plentiful orchid greenhouses on the Central Coast.
Need some inspiration and advice on how to grow and utilize orchids, just visit one of the plentiful orchid greenhouses on the Central Coast. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 12, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Living on the Central Coast, we don’t really have an excuse not to have orchids growing in our homes.

The flowering plant, with its long-lasting and colorful blooms, is so forgiving and so easy to take care of that it is described by many as “thriving on benign neglect.”

Best of all, the Central Coast is a mecca for orchids. and home to some of the most prolific orchid growers in the world. This means that on any given day, we have a huge selection of different kinds of orchids available to us at reasonable prices.

Because availability and price are not the only reason to purchase something for your home, of course, it’s important to talk about the beauty orchids add to any environment in which they are placed. Their airy delicacy and beautiful blooms enhance any interior.

Orchids look hard to take care of and grow, so they add a note of luxury. But once you learn how easy they are to nourish, you’ll know there really is no excuse.

Every spring, orchid growers and lovers from around the world converge on Santa Barbara for the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show. Earlier this year, the orchid show’s 70th anniversary celebration did not disappoint.

If you missed this colorful celebration of all things orchid, do not fret. A step into one of several orchid growers’ greenhouses in Carpinteria or Santa Barbara can provide you with an experience that is close.

You might be surprised at the range of places orchids can call home. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
You might be surprised at the range of places orchids can call home. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)

These greenhouses are open to the public and not only have a wide assortment of orchids for sale, but also offer interesting ideas on how to display the flowers in containers, cachepots and even baskets.

They are also a great place to learn about orchids and how to care for them.

A stop at any of the growers listed below is sure to make orchids (and several of the orchid’s cousins) less intimidating.

Before you know it, words like “Cymbidiums,” “Phaleanopsis,” “Gemstones,” “Darlings” and “Bromeliads” will roll off your tongue and you’ll admire the great arrangement of live orchids you created for months to come.

Gallup and Stribling Orchids

3450 Via Real, Carpinteria

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Westerlay

3504 Via Real, Carpinteria

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Santa Barbara Orchid Estate

1250 Orchid Drive, Santa Barbara

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.  Sunday

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Orchids come in just about every vivid color — and color combination — imaginable. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
Orchids come in just about every vivid color — and color combination — imaginable. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 