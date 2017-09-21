Makena Burgner Provides Spark for Bishop Diego Volleyball in Victory Over Carpinteria

Girls Volleyball

Outside hitter Makena Burgner raised the level of her game and sparked Bishop Diego to a four-set girls volleyball victory at Carpinteria in a Frontier League match on Thursday night.

The scores were 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17.

The victory raised Bishop’s league record to 4-0, while Carpinteria fell to 3-2.

Burgner combined with Tiana Molony on a block to break a 23-23 tie in first set and supplied the Cardinals with some solid hitting throughout the match. She finished with 9 kills to share team honors with Lauren Holsted.

“Makenna had a career night,” Bishop coach John Sener raved. “That was her best hitting night. We’ve working with her to go after her swing and she’s finally finding her swing. It was fun to watch.”

Sener said the first set was pretty typical of a rivalry match between the two schools.

“(The players) are all a little amped up and ready to play and it was point for point,” he explained. “What we have to do is stop making mistakes and take care of the ball on our side of the net. Once we got to the later numbers, 19, 20, 21, we started taking care of the ball, siding out, making the plays we needed to make. That was the difference there.”

In the second set, Burgner ripped a kill to break a 14-all tie and started a four-point run. Bishop outscored Carpinteria 11-3 the rest of the way.

Carpinteria regrouped in the third set and built a 16-10 lead. Bishop narrowed the deficit to 23-21 before the Warriors finished off the set.

Jennifer Alaniz recorded a double-double for Carpinteria with 14 kills and 13 digs an setter Yaneli Silva dished out 21 assists.

In the fourth set, Bishop roared out to a 7-1 lead, but Carpinteria battled back and pulled to 12-10 after a kill by Michelle Alpizar.

The Warriors, however, hurt themselves with a rash of hitting errors, which allowed Bishop to extend its lead to 17-10. A pair of aces by Mary Harris pushed the advantage to 20-11.

“Bishop stayed nice and composed, they kept the pressure on us and my girls felt it,” Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia said. “We kept trying to find some momentum out there, but due to a lack of communication, (my players) started to become a little timid toward the end.

“But all around it was a really good game. A lot of our players were very aggressive in the heavy heat.”

Libero Crystal Sanchez was a spark plug for the Warriors with her serve and defense. She had 14 digs.

“You got to want to step up and make the plays,” Garcia said. “We had trouble connecting with our middles. Our middles never showed up for the match it seems. Our outsides tried to pick up the extra slack but it wasn’t quite enough.”

Bishop libero Marynicole Ramirez played a strong match, making 30 digs and recording a 2.5 passing average (out of 3.0).

Bishop setter Harris hustled all over the court and did a nice job feeding all of her hitters. She dished out 27 assists.

“Mary Harris has never set before,” Sener pointed out. “She is a first-year setter; she is our project this year and she is working her butt off to learn the game, learn the position and play at this level. She is so athletic she doesn’t know how good she is.”

Harris kept Bishop middle attackers Tiana Molony and Jordan Falconer active.

“If we can work our middles, we’re a very effective volleyball team,” Sener said.”That means we have to pass well. If both Tiana Molony and Jordan Falconer can really work out of the middle consistently in this league, it will make us really tough.”

The Cardinals play in Carpinteria’s Fall Classic on Saturday and then host top-ranked Malibu in a showdown of league unbeaten teams on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.