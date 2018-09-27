Makerspace Up and Running at Santa Maria Library

The Santa Maria Public Library’s Makerspace is now available 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays in the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Learning Center, 421 S. McClelland St.

The library will offer free instruction in use of machines and technology often used in the weekend makerspace program. There will also be offered a separate project to complete independently.

Mentors will work with small groups and individuals to teach basic safety measures and use of tools and technology such as sewing, crochet, digital cameras, digital image editing, and 3-D printing.

Funding for the program is provided through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s office, in partnership with Allan Hancock College.

Upcoming dates and projects for both Wednesday instruction and Saturday do-it-yourself, may be viewed on the library’s events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to Library Youth Services or Reference Services, 805-925-0994.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.