Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:07 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Makeup Artist Offers Sept. 25 Demonstration at Pali Wine Tasting Room

By Patricia Guerrera | September 17, 2014 | 7:16 a.m.

“All About You,” a second free demonstration by South Coast makeup artist and licensed esthetician Patricia Guerrera, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Pali Wine Co. tasting room, 116 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Guerrera owns Tru Beauty, her studio at 120 W. Mission St. in Santa Barbara. She will offer free brow wax services and makeup touchups at the Pali wine tasting room event.

“All About You” also will feature Vidal Sassoon alumna Tara Jenée, who has 11 years of experience in hair styling, specializing in precision cut and color, keratin smoothing, natural hair extensions, weddings and events. She will demonstrate style, up do and braiding at Pali Wine Co.

Guerrera also is offering $25 Tru Beauty gift certificates toward any Tru Beauty services for the “All About You” event. Purchase of a certificate includes a glass of Pali wine the night of the event. Admission is free to anyone older than 21 years of age.

“All About You” gift certificates can be purchased at the Tru Beauty shop for $25 or at door for $28 on the evening of the event. The gift certificates may used toward any of Tru Beauty’s services, including the “Mimosa Cocktail,” which is a facial treatment that includes: a shot of concentrated vitamin C; two shots of cell renewal; one shot of brighteners; a shot to repair sun damage; and a shot to boost collagen for brighter skin.

For more information, see Tru Beauty by clicking here.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 