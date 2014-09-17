Makeup Artist Offers Sept. 25 Demonstration at Pali Wine Tasting Room

“All About You,” a second free demonstration by South Coast makeup artist and licensed esthetician Patricia Guerrera, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Pali Wine Co. tasting room, 116 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Guerrera owns Tru Beauty, her studio at 120 W. Mission St. in Santa Barbara. She will offer free brow wax services and makeup touchups at the Pali wine tasting room event.

“All About You” also will feature Vidal Sassoon alumna Tara Jenée, who has 11 years of experience in hair styling, specializing in precision cut and color, keratin smoothing, natural hair extensions, weddings and events. She will demonstrate style, up do and braiding at Pali Wine Co.

Guerrera also is offering $25 Tru Beauty gift certificates toward any Tru Beauty services for the “All About You” event. Purchase of a certificate includes a glass of Pali wine the night of the event. Admission is free to anyone older than 21 years of age.

“All About You” gift certificates can be purchased at the Tru Beauty shop for $25 or at door for $28 on the evening of the event. The gift certificates may used toward any of Tru Beauty’s services, including the “Mimosa Cocktail,” which is a facial treatment that includes: a shot of concentrated vitamin C; two shots of cell renewal; one shot of brighteners; a shot to repair sun damage; and a shot to boost collagen for brighter skin.

