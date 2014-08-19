Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Makeup Artist Patricia Guerrera to Give Free Demonstration at Carr Winery

By Tru Beauty | August 19, 2014 | 11:46 a.m.

“All About You,” a free demonstration by longtime Santa Barbara makeup artist and licensed esthetician Patricia Guerrera, is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St.

Guerrera is owner of Tru Beauty, her studio at 120 W. Mission St. in Santa Barbara. The “All About You” event will include demonstrations of makeup touch-up and brow waxing by Guerrera.

The event also will feature Vidal Sassoon alumna Tara Jenée, who has 11 years of experience in hair styling, specializing in precision cut and color, keratin smoothing, natural hair extensions, weddings and events. (She can be reached at [email protected].) She will be demonstrating style, up do and braiding at Carr Winery.

For the “All About You” event, Guerrera is offering $25 Tru Beauty gift certificates toward any Tru Beauty services. Purchase of a certificate includes a glass of Carr wine the night of the event. Admission is free to anyone older than 21 years of age.

“All About You” gift certificates can be purchased online by clicking here. The gift certificates may used toward any of Tru Beauty’s services, including the “Mimosa Cocktail,” which is a facial treatment that includes: a shot of concentrated vitamin C; two shots of cell renewal; one shot of brighteners; a shot to repair sun damage; and a shot to boost collagen for brighter skin.

Guerrera started her career in South Coast retail stores and spas. She has conducted skin therapy and training sessions locally and in large cities across the nation. Her passion and creativity led her to open her own business where women can feel special and pampered.

Born in Italy and raised in Santa Barbara, Guerrera has 20 years of experience in the beauty industry. She has traveled all over the nation from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston helping women look beautiful.

She was influenced by a family artist growing up in Italy. Now, she creates artistry on live canvas of beautiful faces.

“Tru Beauty is what I believe,” she says. “Tru Beauty starts from within.”

 

