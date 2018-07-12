Making the Nooz: How We Cover Breaking News Such as the Holiday Fire in Goleta

When the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors asked the emergency management director why the agency had not sent alerts earlier during the Holiday Fire in Goleta last Friday night, Rob Lewin responded that it was a difficult job and his people had to balance accuracy and expediency.

The county sent out its first alert — to people in the evacuation area (northern Fairview Avenue area, north of Cathedral Oaks Road) — at 9:14 p.m. It said there was a wildfire in the area and people should evacuate away from Fairview Avenue.

A follow-up alert with specific evacuation information was sent to a broader area at 12:22 a.m.

Local news media had that information out sooner, as First District Supervisor Das Williams pointed out at Tuesday's board meeting.

Noozhawk published a brief, breaking news story at 9:01 p.m. (“Vegetation Fire Reported in Hills Above Goleta”) that had the basics: a brush fire was burning in the North Fairview Avenue/Holiday Hill Drive area, structures were threatened and people in the area were being evacuated.

Publishing timely, accurate information is something journalists do all the time. We report what we know, when we know it, and say what we don’t yet know.

There was no size-up acreage estimate of the fire for a long time, but homes were burning and that did not stop a story from being posted on the website.

The weather on the South Coast was above 100 degrees, with strong, sundowner winds in Goleta, and the nighttime fire meant it was dramatically visible to people outside the area of immediate danger, who could also smell the smoke.

Executive Editor Tom Bolton saw the smoke while he was driving home from dinner, and called me at 8:50 p.m. to see if I was home. He caught me literally on the way out the door to a friend’s house (who had air conditioning).

“I received a text from a friend as I was headed home asking about a fire in Goleta and wondering if it was anything,” Tom recounted. “As we approached the Fairview offramp, we could see smoke toward the hills, and I decided to check it out.

“Heading up Fairview from Cathedral Oaks, we enountered a chaotic scene, with flames ripping down a ridgeline behind houses east of the road, and residents scrambling to evacuate. A couple men were running down the road in flip-flops and bathing suits. Hot on our heels was a string of fire engines with lights and sirens, followed by several sheriff's vehicles in that same 'Code 3' mode.

“We pulled to the side of the road to let the fire crews pass, and so I could call Giana to let her know what I was seeing, and to alert our photographers, who already were en route. Then I turned around and headed down the hill and home, where I could help with our coverage.”

Our first official notification came from Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman, via a tweet at 9 p.m.:

“VegFire-#HolidayIncident 1500 block Holiday Hill Road- Goleta -2nd Alarm- Multiple structures threatened w mandatory evacuations underway. 5 immediate need Strike teams ordered. CT 8:46.”

This followed a tweet from county fire dispatch at 8:41 p.m. that merely referenced a vegetation fire response on North Fairview. (Nearly all County Fire dispatches are automatically tweeted via the handle @SBCFireDispatch.)

Radio traffic provided additional details, such as the fact there were threatened structures (50 to 100 at the time) and evacuations were underway in the north Fairview Avenue neighborhood.

Sundowner winds were pushing the fire south, toward Goleta.

An early story was written with that information and we checked county social media sites, ReadySBC.org and alert pages for any notifications or evacuation details.

Like many other people that night, we checked with friends, family and co-workers to make sure people near the fire knew about it, and got out of there.

Sports Editor Barry Punzal, who lives near Fairview Gardens, was barbecuing when he smelled the smoke of the fire and saw the glowing sky.

At Thursday’s weekly news meeting, he recalled thinking, “We’re outta here.”

He and his family grabbed a few items, picked up their blind neighbor, and headed to a friend’s house for the night.

Although I live in downtown Santa Barbara, my property manager came door to door in my apartment complex to make sure we all knew about the fire. He has a scanner, too.

A Noozhawk breaking news text alert was sent out at 9:29 p.m. Friday (You can sign up for free by clicking here.).

Throughout the night and into the morning, the story was updated with information from photographers and first responders at the scene, and county agencies, mostly via social media and alerts.

At a minimum, information we want for vegetation fire stories, particularly when they are near urban areas, includes:

» The location, approximate size, and whether or not structures are threatened.

» Evacuation information, including boundaries, shelters, and assistance for people who need help evacuating themselves or their animals.

» Firefighting response details.

» Relevant utility outages and closures (roads, schools, etc.).

» Air quality advisories and any other public hazards.

As it burns, we pursue forward-looking information (which way it’s moving), human interest stories and details on damaged or destroyed structures, as well as updating the basics.

For Noozhawk developing stories, including wildfire coverage, reporters and editors continually update stories instead of publishing new entries every time there is new information.

Friday night’s Holiday Fire story was updated 20 times by Saturday morning, as numbers changed, new information was discovered, and photographs were added.

The last update that night, just before Tom headed to bed, was shortly after 3 a.m. New information was added to the story later Saturday morning.

In a post-fire update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, the leaders of the Office of Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Department and County Fire said they are working on ways to improve the emergency alert systems, and past disasters have shown the need for all organizations to have a consistent communication strategy.

The University of Alabama is conducting a study on National Weather Service and county messaging before and during the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flow, and to a lesser extent the Thomas Fire, and residents can submit input here.

What information did you get from governmental sources that was helpful, and what information do you wish you had received?

The county agencies used a variety of phone/email alerts, door-to-door contacts, community message boards and public information meetings during the past seven months of disasters — is there something else they should try?

The Noozhawk team also would like to hear from you about how we can better serve you during these major disasters. We encourage you to share your thoughts and ideas at [email protected]

