Making the Nooz, Week Ending Feb. 3,2018: Community Rallies to Help Montecito Mudslide Victims

Montecito's Upper Village welcomed back the community on Jan. 25 when the mandatory evacuations were lifted for the area. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

The Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road altered its sign to "Montecito Strong" after the Jan. 9 mudslides and flooding. (Dana Fisher photo)

We have some answers for your FAQs, but thank you for your news tips, photographs and comments

As people and businesses return to Montecito, there are a lot of fundraising and volunteer efforts to support victims of the Jan. 9 mud and debris flows and flooding.

There are groups mobilizing clean-up crews and starting funds for families who lost employment as well as property in the disaster.

Here are resources to apply for disaster relief, and how to register, through FEMA and the Small Business Administration (which has assistance and loans for homeowners and renters in addition to businesses).

Outside of public assistance, funds set up specifically to help Santa Barbara County residents include:

The United Way of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties' Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, which has raised more than $3 million.

The 805 UndocuFund raises money for local residents who have been economically impacted by the Thomas Fire and mudslides and are not eligible for FEMA and other relief programs because of their undocumented status, according to organizers.

The Ventura County Community Foundation is the fiscal agent for the fund, and other involved groups include the Mixteco/Indigenous Community Organizing Project, CAUSE, Future Leaders of America and the McCune Foundation.

The Santa Barbara Foundation's Community Disaster Relief Fund will benefit Santa Barbara County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (SBC VOAD) nonprofit groups. ​VOAD nonprofits have been heavily involved in the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides response, and coordinate with the county's Office of Emergency Services.

VOAD held a member recognition dinner this week and shout-outs included: Direct Relief, which donated ATVs and other equipment, tetanus vaccinations and N-95 masks; the American Red Cross, which organized evacuation shelters; Easy Lift Transportation, which assisted evacuees who needed a ride and helped evacuate Casa Dorinda; Unity Shoppe, which has case managers and opened a disaster resource center; the Independent Living Resource Center, which coordinated American Sign Language interpreters for county briefings and provided wheelchairs and walkers for the evacuation shelters; and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's emergency food distributions throughout the South Coast during school closures.

The 93108 Fund will support Montecito families and workers whose work has been impacted by the Thomas Fire and mudslides, according to the fund's nonprofit sponsor, Win.Win.Give.

Reader Email

Montecito resident and ski industry pioneer Ted Johnson, 91, was hit and killed by an alleged DUI driver Jan. 23 in downtown Santa Barbara, where he was staying after evacuating from Casa Dorinda due to the mudslides.

His daughter, Kylie Johnson, reached out to Noozhawk to let us know he had passed away after being critically injured in the collision.

A celebration of life will be held soon, she said, and he is survived by his wife, Shirley, children Kylie and Peter Johnson, and three grandchildren

Johnson was walking in the crosswalk at State and Micheltorena streets when he was hit by a car driven by Nicholas Burnell Hart, 26, of Goleta, police said.

Hart is being held without bail in the Santa Barbara County Jail on second-degree murder charges and accusations of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs causing injury, and driving on a suspended license.

Police said his license was suspended at the time because of his two prior DUI convictions.

The second-degree murder charge is what's known as a "Watson murder," in which someone with a prior DUI conviction, who has been warned of the risks of driving under the influence, allegedly commits DUI again and causes an accident that kills another person.

Reader Photos

Reader Dana Fisher sent in the photo of the Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road, which altered its sign to proclaim :Montecito Strong" to all passers-by.

"How cool is that?" Fisher wrote.

Tileco put up a "805Strong" sign on its Santa Barbara building that can be seen from Highway 101, Nikki Cook said.

Noozhawk Asks

Locals are worried about the impacts of the mud and debris removal from Montecito, as dust clouds the air along truck routes and mud gets dumped at Goleta Beach and other sites.

Santa Barbara County and the Public Health Department have put out more guides to waste removal, private property debris removal FAQs (don't put it in creeks or into the sewer system), protecting yourself during clean-up and results of soil testing.

The mud being trucked around town and dumped on Goleta Beach is from Montecito, but the mud being disposed of on the Carpinteria State Beach is from Carpinteria areas, including the salt marsh and local creeks, according to the county.

Air quality is monitored by the Air Pollution and Control District, ocean water testing is conducted by the Public Health Department and testing on the mud is conducted by the county.I've seen a lot of shops said to open up or being established in the new Enos Shopping center, but when/where will Cracker Barrel open up?

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.