Malcolm Gordon, Sal Delgado Lift Carpinteria Over Nordhoff

Baseball

Malcolm Gordon doubled in pinch runner Thomas Hugo with the go-ahead run and then stole home, and Carpinteria escaped with a 3-1 Tri-Valley League victory against Nordhoff and its ace pitcher Luke Boyd.

Boyd was dominating as he struck out 15 Carpinteria batters and surrendered two hits and three runs.

But the Warriors got a strong performance on the mound from Sal Delgado. He pitched a complete game, striking out seven, scattering seven hits and allowing one run.

"This was a good team win," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Facing a very good pitcher under challenging conditions on the road took a good effort from every single player. Our battery was good, the defense was good, the bench readiness was there, and our offense was just competitive enough to eek out the win."

Carpinteria scored in the first inning. Gordon singled, moved to second on a Jonah Spach sacrifice bunt, advanced to third and scored on wild pitches. Nordhoff tied the score in the bottom of the first.

The Warriors (8-5, 1-2) and Rangers (5-11, 3-2) face each other again on Friday at John Calderwood Field.

Carpinteria…100 020 0 — 3 2 0

Nordhoff…100 000 0 — 1 7 1

C - Delgado and Spach, T.

N - Boyd and Woll

WP - Delgado LP - Boyd

2B— C: Gordon. N: Yates

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.