Baseball

Malcolm Gordon’s HR, Sal Delgado’s Pitching Lift Carpinteria Over St. Bonaventure

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 4, 2016 | 9:43 p.m.

Malcolm Gordon hit a go-ahead home run in the third inning and Carpinteria's Sal Delgado and the defense did the the rest in a 2-1 victory over No. 3-ranked St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Wednesday at John Calderwood Field.

The victory puts the Warriors in first-place tie with the Seraphs at 7-2.

"The boys are excited and they should be," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "They arrived with the right attitude and were determined to compete with one of the best teams in the area. We also understand that luck played a role in the game as several hard hit balls found our fielders."

Delgado (7-2) tossed 93 pitches in the complete-game effort. He struck out three, walked two, scattered four hits and surrendered the single earned run in the first inning.

Leadoff batter Darius Vines walked and later scored on a two-out single by Brian Camacho.

Carpinteria (13-5) tied the score in the bottom of the first on back-to-back doubles by Jonah Spach and Delgado.

Gordon gave Carpinteria the lead in the third when he connected on a 2-2 fastball from Vines and hit it over the right-field fence.

The pitchers controlled the game for the rest of the game as only one Warrior and two Seraphs reached base.

St. Bonaventure's Stephen Strayer led off the seventh with a single. Pinch runner Moy Pedroza moved to second on a sacrifice, but he was erased on the final play of the game as second baseman Tony Vega snared a line drive and flipped to shortstop Spach for the game-ending double play.

"The win is a big one and the team will enjoy it momentarily," Cooney said. "We'll get right back to our preparation tomorrow as we face this same Goliath again in Ventura on Friday."

St. Bonaventure…100 000 0 — 1  4  0
Carpinteria…101 000 x —   2  4  1

Vines and Gastelum
Delgado and Spach, T.

WP - Delgado (7-2)
LP - Vines

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

