Man Dies After Fall From Highway 101 Overpass in Carpinteria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated logo 2:20 p.m. | July 20, 2015 | 8:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department determined that a Monday morning fatality on Highway 101 happened after a man fell from the Casitas Pass Overpass in Carpinteria.

Emergency crews responded around 7:40 a.m. and the victim was found along the right-hand shoulder of the southbound lanes, near the Casitas Pass Road offramp, according the California Highway Patrol.

The man died from fatal injuries after falling from the overpass, sheriff's department spokesperson Kelly Hoover said.

He has been identified as Steven Soden, 68, of Carpinteria, 

"The manner of death is still pending investigation at this time. The decedent was not struck by motor vehicles prior to, or after the fall," she said. 

Emergency responders were initially unsure whether the man fell or jumped from the Casitas Pass overpass or was the victim of a hit-and-run driver, Battalion Chief Jim Rampton of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District said. 

However, there were no other cars at the scene, Rampton said.

“All witnesses just saw him in the roadway,” he said. “If he did get hit, the driver was gone. To us, he didn’t have the trauma that a person who was hit by a car would have.”

Some people stopped their cars and started care on the man before medics arrived, Rampton said. 

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the case, according to the CHP. ​

