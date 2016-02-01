Malibu Family Wines to Host WIne Tasting, Art Show With UCP WORK, Inc.‘s Sundial Studios

Malibu Family Wines invites the public to join Sundial Studios at their tasting room in Los Olivos from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.

The tasting room is a great place to peruse unusual and extraordinary art, created by the resident artist of Sundial Studios, while tasting exceptional wines.

The even is an excellent time to pick up a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one. Some of Sundial Studio's resident artists will be present to assist potential buyers pick the perfect piece.

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, United Cerebral Palsy WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 600 residents with significant disabilities.

— Eryn M. Eckert is the director of community integration at UCP WORK, Inc.