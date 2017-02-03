Malibu is Too Strong for Carpinteria, 12-5

Carpinteria fell behind 4-0 in the first period against perennial power Malibu and never recovered, falling 12-5, in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo game on Friday.
Senior Nicole Poulos had a spectacular game, makng a staggering 22 blocks against the Division 5 powerhouse. Alisa Lemere had five steals and scored two goals. Freshman Sadie Mead also scored a pair of goals and sophomore Jessica Cruz tallied one,
The Warriors celebrated Senior Day and honored Ana Delgado, Emma Gay, Delfina Hall, Alisa Lemere, Nicole Poulos, Jenny Sanchez, Leilanie Silva, and Morgan Whitney.