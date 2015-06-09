Malibu Market & Design in Summerland Hosting ‘iPhoneography Wizard’ Alon Goldsmith

Advice

Malibu Market & Design, at 2173 Ortega Hill Road​ in Summerland, will be hosting award-winning photographer Alon Goldsmith as its “artist in residence” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dubbed the “iPhoneography Wizard” of Los Angeles by Forbes Magazine, Goldsmith has been featured extensively across media and exhibited in galleries around the globe.

Goldsmith’s recent achievements include honorable mentions in the Mobile Photography Awards, a category win in the Hipstography Awards, publication in the Los Angeles Times and Reader’s Digest, features in Snap Magazine, one-man shows in Brentwood and San Diego, and a group show at haleARTS in Santa Monica.

His work is currently on display as part of Click. Boom. Amazing!, an exhibition put on by Hipstography at the Sofitel Brussels Europe.

“I’m driven to find and express the tension that exists among things,” Goldsmith said. “Attraction, repulsion, reflection, echoes, space. Things at play.

“People in flux — in motion. Gestures, shapes, shadows, patterns. Moments of humor. Random juxtapositions. Negative space. The relationship of colors. Alienation, alliances, alignments. Incongruencies inspire. Man and his machinations. Nature and concrete. Me and them.”

While Goldsmith shares his work and photography philosophy and techniques, guest can snack on Spicy Probiotic Moroccan Greek Yogurt Dip on pita chips and other treats from Cultured & Saucy of Santa Barbara.

Malibu Market & Design, which opened its Summerland showroom earlier this year, is a contemporary, minimalist collection of furnishings, lighting and accessories that epitomizes the Malibu lifestyle. It also offers complete interior design service and design-build solutions tailored to clients’ specific needs.

The company also has a showroom at 25001 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Click here for more information about Malibu Market & Design. The showroom is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.​

— Vivien Alexander represents Malibu Market & Design.