Malibu Pulls Away From Carpinteria in Fourth Quarter

Carpinteria couldn't disrupt an 11-0 run by Malibu in the fourth quarter and dropped a 73-55 Frontier League boys basketball game against visiting Malibu on Saturday night.
The Warriors trailed by four in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Sharks erupted and pushed their lead to 15. Carpinteria missed the front end of three one-and-one free-throw opportunities during the run, said coach Henry Gonzalez.
Noah Nuño scored 27 points to lead Carpinteria (1-3, 1-2 league).
Dom Sturdivan and Chris Ramirez played well defensively, said Gonzalez.
"I was very pleased with our willingness to battle and compete at a high level," he said.
Carpinteria plays Monday against St. Bonaventure at Oxnard College.