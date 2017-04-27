Malibu Romps Over Bishop Diego in Five Innings

Softball

The Bishop Diego girls softball team struggled to get things going early against Malibu, falling behind 9-0 after the second inning.

After scoring three runs in the top of the fourth to make it a six-run game, the Cardinals gave up nine runs in the bottom half of the inning. The game was completed in five innings with a final score of 18-4.

Sydney Naour went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI and Kylie Koeper went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals.

