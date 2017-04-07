Malibu’s Pitching Shuts Down Bishop Diego

Baseball

Bishop Diego ran into another tough pitcher for Malibu and suffered a 5-3 non-league baseball loss on Friday.

Tyler Ray held the Cardinals to four hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game performance. Earlier, Malibu won a 1-0 game.

Freshman Dan Gianinni had two of the four hits and a RBI.

Gabe Arteaga took the loss for the Cardinals (3-10 overall).

“In two games this week, we played very solid defense, only committing one error.” said Bishop Diego Coach Ralph Molina. "We saw two pretty good pitchers this week and it was a good week of baseball for us. We have a very important Frontier League series next week against Foothill Tech. We play there on Tuesday and our place on Thursday.”