Mallampalli to Be Installed in Endowed Chair at Westmont

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | January 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Chandra Mallampalli, Westmont professor of history, will be formally installed as the new Fletcher Jones Foundation professor in the social sciences during a full-regalia ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, in Murchison Gym.

“Chandra has become a significant scholar in the study of religion in India, and we are delighted to honor him at this ceremony,” said Provost Mark Sargent.

Mallampalli, who has taught at Westmont since 2001, will talk about Dangerous Knowledge? Reflections on the Protestant Legacy in India from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Global Leadership Center.

A panel discussion will follow the talk with responses by Prasannan Parthasarathi of Boston College, Richard Fox Young of
Princeton Seminary and Marianne Robins of Westmont.

The installation and lecture are free and open to the public.

The Fletcher Jones Foundation created the chair to rotate among deserving faculty within the social science division, Westmont said.

Mallampalli succeeds Rick Pointer, professor of history, who has held the chair since its inception in 2010 through fall 2017.

Mallampalli earned a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He focuses his research at the intersection of religion, law and society in colonial India.

He conducted research in India and the UK with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities for his book, Race, Religion and Law in Colonial India.

His most recent book A Muslim Conspiracy in British India? examines tensions between colonial rulers and India’s Muslims during the years of the First Anglo-Afghan War (1839-42).

He is under contract by Oxford University Press to write a general history of Christianity in South Asia.

At Westmont, Mallampalli teaches courses in world history, modern South Asia, the British Empire, and comparative Asian history.

He is a life member of Clare Hall, Cambridge University. Mallampalli is married to Beverly Chen, a licensed clinical social
worker and therapist.

