Mallory Dies Benefit Set for Blush; Memorial Service Scheduled for Monday

A fundraiser/silent auction will be held at Blush Restaurant + Lounge from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of Mallory Rae Dies and to raise money for her family.

Dies was crossing the 500 block of Anacapa Street on Dec. 6 when she was struck by an alleged DUI driver, who then fled the scene. She died Dec. 11 of her injuries after spending five days on life support at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

On Saturday, the Dies family announced that a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Shoreline Park, on Shoreline Drive at Santa Rosa Place. Guests are asked to arrive a half-hour early.

Click here for the Mallory Rae Support Page on Facebook, or click here for the Mallory Rae Support Page on Fundly.

Blush is located at 630 State St.

— Heather Kriletich is a friend of the Dies family.