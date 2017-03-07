Mallory Price an A+ Teacher in Eyes of Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recently recognized Adams Elementary School teacher Mallory Price for her demonstrated excellence and significant contributions to public education.

Price has been a kindergarten teacher at Adams for five years. Previously, she was an instructional assistant at Summerland School.

This is the third of four such awards the Rotarians will present to area educators this academic year. Since 1986, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year.

The club awards a high school, junior high, elementary, and special education teachers with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the recognition with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, said:

“We appreciate the vision, caring, and commitment of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara in making annual awards that recognize the contributions of outstanding teachers, while providing resources that enable them to enrich their classroom environments.

“Our teachers are second to none and perform daily heroic acts on behalf of students and families.”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is committed to supporting the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and it gives us great pleasure to recognize the efforts of outstanding teachers like Mallory Price,” said Mike Bieza.

Bieza is chairman of the Teacher Recognition Committee of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotary International members know that educators like Mallory have a tremendous impact on their students, who one day will be the leaders of our community,” he said.

Education is a family tradition for Price. Her mother is long-time local educator and current Cold Spring School District Superintendent Dr. Tricia Price.

“We are a family full of educators,” Mallory Price said.

She earned an undergraduate degree in English from the University of Washington in Seattle, and her teaching credential and masters degree in education from Antioch University in Santa Barbara.

Price is working on her doctorate in education from Fielding University, following in her mother’s footsteps. Her dissertation focuses on supporting English learners with writing.

“I am passionate about teaching reading and writing, which makes kindergarten the perfect place for me,” Price said.

“I get to participate in the literacy development of my students every year, watching them grow from being eager to read and write to being enthusiastic and confident readers and writers. I have a particular passion for teaching writing,” she said.

That passion is evident, said Price’s principal, Amy Alzina.

“Mallory believes in providing all students a highly rigorous and engaging curriculum that involves hands-on learning through all the senses,” Alzina said.

“Mallory uses her communication and interpersonal relationship skills to serve as an advocate for low socio-economic and minority children in the community,” she said.

Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition Awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

