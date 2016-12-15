Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Malnourished Sea Lion Pup Rescued From Santa Barbara Roadway

6-month-old male is being treated at the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute in Gaviota

A California sea lion pup, known as No. 274, is recovering at the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute after being rescued from the Channel Islands SportFishing Center. Another malnourished male was rescued over the weekend when it wandered into the middle of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A California sea lion pup, known as No. 274, is recovering at the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute after being rescued from the Channel Islands SportFishing Center. Another malnourished male was rescued over the weekend when it wandered into the middle of Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. (Alexandra Love McDaniel photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 15, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

A malnourished California sea lion pup is recovering after being rescued over the weekend when it wandered into the middle of Cabrillo Boulevard near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Thanks to the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, the lost sea lion pup was plucked from the roadway at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The 6-month-old male was then handed over to the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute on Sunday.

“He was mobile and found walking around in the street,” said Ruth Dover, CIMWI director of business operations. “It’s great somebody reported the animal quickly, and they were able to rescue it.”

The pup, known as  No. 273, is about 10 pounds underweight for its age, Dover said.

A video posted on CIMWI’s Facebook shows the sea lion grabbing food with his teeth and chomping on a fish.

The rehabilitation process should bring him back up to 40 pounds, which is the average for a pup his age, Dover said.

“He’s relearning how to eat since he’s in a different environment,” Dover said. “He just needs to gain little bit of weight.”

Dover said the pup could be with the organization for two-to-three months, depending on how long it takes to gain the pounds and health challenges along the way.

“These animals are wild, and our goal is to return them back to their environment,” Dover said.

Dover noted a majority of California sea lions are born in the summer. 

The Marine Mammal Center states more than half of the marine mammals are born in mid-June — this means No. 273 would be celebrating his 6-month birthday this week, Dover said.

CIMWI also received another seal pup earlier this week.

The female, known as No. 274, was first spotted at the Channel Islands Boating Center in Oxnard.

She was surrounded by other sea lions.

On Wednesday, the pup was seen alone at the Channel Islands SportFishing Center, and then rescued by CIMWI.

Dover said CIMWI is “experiencing unprecedented reports of marine mammals in distress and is rescuing record numbers of pinnipeds.”

The nonprofit has rescued and treated 274 pinnipeds this year, which is six times more than its annual average before the "unusual mortality event."

A majority of these animals are malnourished, dehydrated, immune-compromised and emaciated California sea lion pups associated with the unusual mortality event — which is defined under the Marine Mammal Protection Act as involving a significant die-off of a marine mammal population and demands an immediate response.

CIMWI is an organization dedicated to conservation through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research and education to promote ocean and human health, Dover said.

It’s the only organization authorized to respond and rehabilitate seals and sea lions and rescue and dolphins, porpoises and whales for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The organization is all volunteer aside from one seasonal staff position funded through a federal grant. 

CIMWI’s facility is located at the former Vista Del Mar Union School campus in Gaviota.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 