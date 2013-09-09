Man Accused of Soliciting Sex from Girl on Way to School

Santa Maria police arrested a suspect Monday morning after a 13-year-old girl on her way to school reported being approached by a man soliciting sex.

Sgt. Russell Mengel said officers were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to the 400 block of North Thornburg Street.

The girl said the man solicited sexual acts from her for $500. She fled and reported the incident to the Police Department, according to Mengel.

Angel Hernandez Mendez, who Mengel said matched the suspect description provided by the victim, was arrested by investigating officers on charges of attempted lewd acts with a child.

Mendez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

