Man Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday night for allegedly stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Javier Beltran turned himself in to police at about 7 p.m., and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats and stalking, Sgt. Steve Lopez said.

Bail was set at $150,000.

“The victim reported being threatened and stalked by the suspect ... whom she had a previous relationship with,” Lopez said.

“He had been threatening her and following her since they broke off their relationship several months ago. The threats became increasingly worse and the victim feared for her safety.”

The woman had moved to Santa Maria to escape from Beltran, but Lopez said he was able to track her down.

