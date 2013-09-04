Man Accused of Stealing $686,000 from Staffing Agency

An Oxnard man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $686,000 from a local staffing agency, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Freddy Orlando Pachon, 51, was arraigned Wednesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court on one count of grand theft and five counts of filing false income-tax returns, the District Attorney's Office said.

The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 30, 2012, while Pachon was employed as vice president of risk management for Select Staffing, and responsible for the company's Workers Compensation claims.

Santa Barbara police were contacted in May by Select Staffing, and told that an internal audit had turned up evidence of embezzlement, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

"Investigation revealed that Pachon had devised a scheme in which funds from medical bill invoices that should have been paid to Select Staffing were instead deposited into his personal account," Harwood said. "Investigation further determined that Pachon had failed to declare as income on his tax returns the money he had embezzled from Select Staffing."

Pachon entered not-guilty pleas, and is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Pachon was arrested last week by detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Oxnard Police Department, and agents from the California Franchise Tax Board.

He remained in custody Wednesday, with bail set at $100,000.

