Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:17 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor’s Dog with Gun

Phillip Edmond Cummings of Santa Barbara arrested after incident on De la Vina Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 18, 2014 | 5:16 p.m.

Phillip Edmond Cummings

A man who allegedly threatened a neighbor's dog with a gun was arrested in downtown Santa Barbara Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of De la Vina Street shortly before noon after neighbors reported that Phillip Edmond Cummings, 41, was brandishing a handgun, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

"Just prior to the call, Cummings was walking his dog when he observed a neighbor’s dog unsecured in a shared driveway adjacent to their apartments," Harwood said. "Cummings has the perception that his neighbor’s dog is a dangerous animal.

"Cummings quickly took his dog home and retrieved a loaded 9-mm semiautomatic pistol from his residence. He returned outside and confronted his neighbor’s dog, yelling at it to 'get back' and to 'get behind the fence' while pointing his gun at it."

Cummings then returned home, and was taken into custody without incident a short time later when he came to his door, Harwood said.

He had the gun tucked into his waist band at the time, Harwood said.

Cummings was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of possessing a loaded firearm in public, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $35,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 